Turner announced via his personal Twitter account Saturday he is re-signing with the Dodgers.
The 36-year-old spent the past seven seasons in Los Angeles, and it's not a major surprise to see him returning to the team after winning the World Series in October. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Turner will receive $34 million over two years, and the deal also includes an $8 million club option for a third year. He had a .307/.400/.460 slash line with four homers, nine doubles and 23 RBI in 42 games last season, and he should continue to operate as the Dodgers' starting third baseman in 2021.
