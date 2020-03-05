Dodgers' Justin Turner: Receiving precautionary X-rays

Turner will undergo precautionary X-rays after being hit by a pitch on his left hand during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner remained in the game for a few innings and actually hit a home run in his subsequent at-bat, but he'll still undergo some testing just to be safe. The veteran third baseman indicated he felt fine, but he may take it easy for a few days.