Dodgers' Justin Turner: Receiving precautionary X-rays
Turner will undergo precautionary X-rays after being hit by a pitch on his left hand during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Turner remained in the game for a few innings and actually hit a home run in his subsequent at-bat, but he'll still undergo some testing just to be safe. The veteran third baseman indicated he felt fine, but he may take it easy for a few days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...