Dodgers' Justin Turner: Rejoins lineup Monday
Turner (hamstring) is starting at third base and hitting third Monday against the Diamondbacks, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, Turner has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing the past four games with a sore right hamstring (he did appear as a substitute in Sunday's win, drawing a walk in his only trip to the plate). The veteran third baseman, who is hitting .306/.394/.446 with six homers and a stolen base through 52 games this season, will face southpaw Robbie Ray in his return to the starting nine.
