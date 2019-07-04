Dodgers' Justin Turner: Rejoins lineup Thursday

Turner (elbow) is starting at third base and batting third Thursday against the Padres.

Turner was held out of the lineup since being hit by a pitch on his left elbow Sunday, though he did appear off the bench Wednesday. The veteran third baseman is slashing .295/.280/.523 with four doubles and two homers in his last 13 games.

