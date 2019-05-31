Dodgers' Justin Turner: Remains out Friday

Turner (hamstring) will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hamstring tightness kept Turner out of the lineup Thursday against the Mets, and he'll need at least one more day to rest. Max Muncy starts at third base, with Matt Beaty in the lineup at first.

