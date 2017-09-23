Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Remains out Saturday

Turner (thumb) is not in the lineup Saturday for the second straight day, according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.

Turner was held out Friday after suffering a bruised thumb the day before, and with the Dodgers needing only a couple wins to lock up home-field advantage in the postseason, it's likely he will not play Saturday either. Logan Forsythe will make another start at third base in Turner's place.

