Dodgers' Justin Turner: Remains out Wednesday

Turner (hamstring, ankle) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Turner missed Tuesday's game due to both an ankle bruise and hamstring tightness. He was expected to return Wednesday but evidently needs at least one more day. Max Muncy starts at third base in his absence.

