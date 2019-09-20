Dodgers' Justin Turner: Remains sidelined
Turner (ankle) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, according to Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com.
Turner had a chance to return to action Friday following a team off day, but he is not ready to play just yet and will be held out of the lineup for the 10th game in a row. Expect the Dodgers to continue mixing and matching at third base until Turner is ready to resume playing.
