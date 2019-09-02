Dodgers' Justin Turner: Resting Monday

Turner is not starting Monday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner owns an excellent 1.139 OPS with nine homers over his last 18 games. He could be a candidate for fairly frequent rest days down the stretch with the Dodgers holding an 18-game division lead. Matt Beaty will be the third baseman Monday.

