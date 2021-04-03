Turner will get the day off Saturday against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Turner is expected to be managed fairly carefully this season, though he isn't the only Dodger regular to sit Saturday, as Mookie Betts will also get a rest. Edwin Rios gets the start at the hot corner.
