site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-justin-turner-resting-saturday-854970 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Resting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Turner isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals.
Turner went 5-for-18 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts over the last five games and will get a day off Saturday. Max Muncy is starting at third base and batting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read