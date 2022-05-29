Turner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Turner will take a seat after he went 7-for-21 with four doubles, a walk and four runs while starting in each of the Dodgers' last five games. Edwin Rios spells Turner at third base in the series finale.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Racks up four hits Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Expected to log more time at DH•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers in Game 1, sitting Game 2•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Slugs clutch homer•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not starting Thursday•