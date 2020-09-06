Turner has been taking part in baseball activities but has yet to begin running, casting uncertainty on when he will be activated, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Recent reports had Turner on track for a minimum IL stay and Tuesday return, but that scenario now appears unlikely given the fact that the veteran has yet to test his strained left hamstring in running drills. Manager Dave Roberts echoed that sentiment Saturday, stating that he doesn't know when Turner will be activated despite the third baseman's steady progress. "Yesterday was a pretty good day," said Roberts. "He took grounders on his knees, he threw to about 120 feet, took swings in the cage, did a little bit of moving around as far as running with the strength guys. When he's ready, it's a day-to-day thing. When we feel that Justin's ready to be activated, he'll be activated. I just don't know when that's going to be." There is little reason for the Dodgers to rush one of their core players back since they sit comfortably in playoff position with MLB's best record (30-11).