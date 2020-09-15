Turner (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected Tuesday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The third baseman had been out since late August with a strained hamstring. His .794 OPS in 32 games prior to the injury would be his lowest mark since 2013, though it's still a respectable number. He should fill a near-everyday role for the Dodgers upon his return, though the team can afford to be cautious with the oft-injured veteran with their playoff spot already nearly secured. Josh Sborz was optioned in a corresponding move.

