Turner (abdomen) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
Turner was expected to return to action Tuesday, and he will do just that. It's not yet known if he will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, but expect him to see regular action moving forward.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: On track to return Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Lands on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Likely out until Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Probably won't play this weekend•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Remains out of lineup•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not starting Thursday•