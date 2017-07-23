Dodgers' Justin Turner: Returns to action Sunday

Turner (illness) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner is dealing with a bout of bronchitis, but declared himself ready to play prior to Sunday's contest. He's apparently one of several Dodgers that is a bit under the weather at the moment, but will return to the lineup nonetheless to snap a one-game absence.

