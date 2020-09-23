Turner (hamstring) is starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Turner has been limited by a left hamstring injury recently, and he was scratched from Tuesday's lineup as a result. However, he'll return to the starting lineup Wednesday, batting third and playing third base.
