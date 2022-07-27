Turner (abdomen) is starting Wednesday against the Nationals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Turner missed the last five games due to an abdominal issue, but he'll start at the hot corner and bat fifth during Wednesday's series finale against the Nationals. Over his last seven games, the 37-year-old has hit .375 with two doubles, eight RBI and four runs.
