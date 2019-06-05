Dodgers' Justin Turner: Returns to lineup as expected

Turner will bat third and play third base Wednesday against Arizona, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner missed the last four games last week with a hamstring issue and returned for just one game before sitting again Tuesday. Tuesday's off day was considered a maintenance day, however, and he should be able to start on a regular basis moving forward. More maintenance days should be expected in the future given his age and injury history.

