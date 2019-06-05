Dodgers' Justin Turner: Returns to lineup as expected
Turner will bat third and play third base Wednesday against Arizona, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Turner missed the last four games last week with a hamstring issue and returned for just one game before sitting again Tuesday. Tuesday's off day was considered a maintenance day, however, and he should be able to start on a regular basis moving forward. More maintenance days should be expected in the future given his age and injury history.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...