Dodgers' Justin Turner: Riding pine Monday
RotoWire Staff
Turner isn't in the lineup Monday against Colorado, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Turner returned from a four-game absence Sunday and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Max Muncy is starting at third base while Trayce Thompson serves as the designated hitter Monday.
