Dodgers' Justin Turner: Scratched from lineup

Turner (ankle) was scratched from the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles.

Turner initially appeared to be ready to go after missing one day with a sore ankle, but he evidently needs a bit more time. Chris Taylor will move in to third base in his absence, with Enrique Hernandez moving to right field and Gavin Lux entering the lineup at second base.

