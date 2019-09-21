Dodgers' Justin Turner: Set for limited at-bats in return

Turner (ankle) will be limited to three at-bats in his return to the lineup Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts likened Turner's return to a spring training game in which he is allotted a pre-determined number of at-bats before departing, regardless of game flow. The plan is likely to extend through Sunday, as Turner is expected to start both weekend games as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks. Turner made his first plate appearance since Sep. 7 on Friday, drawing a walk in a seventh-inning pinch-hit appearance.