Dodgers' Justin Turner: Set to start Monday
Turner wasn't supposed to be included in Sunday's lineup and will start Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Turner was listed to start at third base and bat second Sunday before the team released an updated lineup, but manager Dave Roberts said his initial inclusion was a mistake and that it's just a scheduled off day. The 35-year-old will continue his regular preparations for Opening Day after posting a .290/.372/.509 slash line with 27 home runs in 135 games last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.