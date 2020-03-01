Dodgers' Justin Turner: Set to start Monday

Turner wasn't supposed to be included in Sunday's lineup and will start Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner was listed to start at third base and bat second Sunday before the team released an updated lineup, but manager Dave Roberts said his initial inclusion was a mistake and that it's just a scheduled off day. The 35-year-old will continue his regular preparations for Opening Day after posting a .290/.372/.509 slash line with 27 home runs in 135 games last season.