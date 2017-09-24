Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sidelined Sunday

Turner (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Turner suffered a right thumb contusion during Thursday's game against the Phillies. The Dodgers will continue to be cautious with their third baseman and will withhold him from the lineup for the third consecutive day. He'll remain a day-to-day case, with Logan Forsythe drawing the start at third base Sunday.

