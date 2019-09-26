Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sidelined with back tightness

Turner is not in Thursday's lineup due to back tightness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner's back apparently tightened up during batting practice Wednesday, which helps explain his absence from the lineup over the past two games. According to Gurnick, manager Dave Roberts said Turner likely would have player if it were the playoffs, so it sounds like the Dodgers are playing it safe with four games left in the season. Jedd Gyorko is starting at third base in Thursday's series finale in place of Turner, who should be considered day-to-day.

