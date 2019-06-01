Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sits again Saturday

Turner (hamstring) will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Phillies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner went through agility drills on the field prior to the game, suggesting his return may be close, but he'll remain on the bench for now. Max Muncy again starts at third base, with David Freese getting the call at first.

