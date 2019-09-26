Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting again Thursday

Turner is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner will sit for a second straight game, presumably to rest and get right ahead of the playoffs, as the third baseman recently returned from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for nearly two weeks. Jedd Gyorko is starting at third base and hitting seventh in his place.

