Turner is not in the lineup Friday against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Turner started three straight games as the designated hitter after returning from the injured list Tuesday. A.J. Pollock (hamstring) fills that role Friday, with Edwin Rios starting at third base.
