Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting Friday as expected

Turner (ankle) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday he didn't believe Turner would start Friday's series opener, so it's no surprise to see him out of the lineup. The veteran third baseman was confirmed to be dealing with a mild left ankle sprain after undergoing an MRI and X-rays this week, and he could return to action later during this weekend's series against the Mets. Matt Beaty receives another start at the hot corner in his absence.