Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting out series finale
Turner (groin) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
As expected, the Dodgers will give Turner his third off day in a row while he tends to the left groin strain. The impending All-Star break will provide some extra time for Turner to heal up and stave off a trip to the disabled list, but the third baseman will have to prove he can run without any complications before the Dodgers clear him to return to the lineup. Per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Turner is running at about 70 percent speed and may only be available in a pinch-hitting role for the series finale.
