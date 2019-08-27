Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting Tuesday

Turner isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Turner was handed a one-game suspension after making contact with an umpire during Monday's matchup, though he'll remain eligible until his appeal is heard. Despite this, the Dodgers have elected to sit him down for the second game of the series. Max Muncy will shift over to the hot corner and bat second.