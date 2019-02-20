Dodgers' Justin Turner: Skips workout for routine injection
Turner did not practice Wednesday while resting his knee after an annual spring knee lubrication injection, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The injection doesn't appear to be of any concern, as Turner undergoes the procedure every spring. He's expected to be back on the field Thursday.
