Dodgers' Justin Turner: Slapped with one-game ban

Turner was handed a one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire during Monday's game against the Padres, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner was unhappy with a call that ended the game, and he made contact with the home-plate umpire while pleading his case. The third baseman is set to appeal the suspension and will be eligible to play until a decision on his appeal is made.

