Dodgers' Justin Turner: Slated for activation

Turner (groin) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner landed on the disabled list July 23 with a right groin strain, but he'll come off the shelf after missing the minimum. He figures to resume his role as the everyday third baseman, even with the additions of Manny Machado and Brian Dozier.

