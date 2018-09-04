Dodgers' Justin Turner: Smacks 12th home run

Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Monday against the Mets.

Turner took Jacob deGrom deep in the first inning to record his 12th home run of the season. He's swung the bat exceptionally well in post All-Star break action, posting seven home runs and a slugging percentage north of .700. While he has been slowed by injury for long portions of the season, Turner appears determined to end the season on a strong note.

