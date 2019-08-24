Dodgers' Justin Turner: Smacks 23rd homer

Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 2-1 win over the Yankees Saturday.

Turner took C.C. Sabathia deep in the third inning for his 23rd homer of the season. The third baseman is hitting .338 in August (22-for-65) with six home runs. For the season, he's slashing .291/.374/.505 across 426 at-bats.

