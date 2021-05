Turner went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a win over Houston on Tuesday.

The veteran third baseman got the Dodgers on the board with a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. He also singled and scored in the sixth to register his first multi-hit game since May 14. Turner entered the contest having gone 1-for-26 over his previous seven games, so perhaps his performance Tuesday can bring his bat back to life.