Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Starting as expected

Turner (hand) is in the lineup as expected Friday against Seattle, batting third and playing third base, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner was hit on the hand by a pitch Wednesday against the Giants, but his X-ray came back negative, so he wasn't expected to miss much time. His preparation for the upcoming season shouldn't be impacted by the minor delay.

More News
Our Latest Stories