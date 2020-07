Turner is starting at third base and batting third during Tuesday's intrasquad game, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The 35-year-old hit out of the three spot in 87 of his 122 starts last season, and he appears set to work there again in 2020. Turner remains the clear starter at third base for the Dodgers, but the implementation of the universal DH for the shortened season could also help him remain in the lineup for situations he may have otherwise received an off day.