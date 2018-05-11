Dodgers' Justin Turner: Starting rehab assignment over weekend

Turner (wrist) is expected to be sent on a rehab assignment over the weekend, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers are getting close to having two established veterans back with the club as Turner and Logan Forsythe (shoulder) are ready for rehab assignments. Turner has been sidelined since spring training due to a broken wrist, so his return should bring a spark to the Dodgers' lineup. Given the length of his absence, Turner will likely need multiple rehab games before being activated. Max Muncy and Kyle Farmer will continue to split time at third base in the meantime.