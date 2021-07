Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.

Turner went back-to-back with teammate Max Muncy in the first inning off Giants ace Kevin Gausman to bring his squad within one run. It was his second homer in as many games and his fifth overall in July. The 36-year-old continues to be a constant threat at the plate, slashing .304/.391/.512 with 17 homers, 55 RBI, 55 runs scored and a 41:65 BB:K over 373 plate appearances.