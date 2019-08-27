Dodgers' Justin Turner: Stays hot with three-hit game

Turner went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in the Dodgers' 4-3 loss to the Padres on Monday.

Turner's torrid month of August continued with this three-hit day that included his 24th long ball of the season, which he launched in the third inning off Eric Lauer. The 34-year-old veteran has ripped off nine multi-hit games and cranked seven homers since the calendar flipped from July, boosting his slash line up to a healthy .294/.376/.513 across 435 at-bats for the season.