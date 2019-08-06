Dodgers' Justin Turner: Steals base, scores twice

Turner went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals.

Turner stole his first bag since May 24, giving him two in 2019 and matching his total from last season. The 34-year-old third baseman raised his OPS to .850 with 66 runs scored.

