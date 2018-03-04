Dodgers' Justin Turner: Stellar 2017 carrying over into spring

Turner went 2-for-3 with his second home run of spring training in Saturday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

The slugging third baseman has picked up where he left off after what was seemingly a never-ending hot streak during the 2017 campaign. Despite being 33 years old, Turner is showing no signs of slowing down and appears to still be in his prime as a hitter. He will spend the majority of the season in the heart of a young and potent Dodgers lineup, giving him one of the higher floors amongst the top-tier third basemen in fantasy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....