Dodgers' Justin Turner: Stellar 2017 carrying over into spring
Turner went 2-for-3 with his second home run of spring training in Saturday's victory over the Diamondbacks.
The slugging third baseman has picked up where he left off after what was seemingly a never-ending hot streak during the 2017 campaign. Despite being 33 years old, Turner is showing no signs of slowing down and appears to still be in his prime as a hitter. He will spend the majority of the season in the heart of a young and potent Dodgers lineup, giving him one of the higher floors amongst the top-tier third basemen in fantasy.
