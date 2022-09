Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Turner started the past seven games and slashed .259/.355/.630 with three home runs and eight RBI during that stretch. but he'll head to the bench after the Dodgers secured the NL West crown with a win Tuesday. Max Muncy will move to the hot corner Wednesday while Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.