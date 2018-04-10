Dodgers' Justin Turner: Still hasn't resumed swinging

Turner (wrist) said Tuesday that he still hasn't swung a bat, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner is apparently still feeling some "tenderness" in his broken left wrist, so the Dodgers are playing it safe and keeping him from swinging a bat until he's pain-free. The 33-year-old is still unsure when he'll be ready to swing, leaving his return timetable muddled. For now, he remains hopeful to return sometime in May.