Dodgers' Justin Turner: Still hasn't resumed swinging
Turner (wrist) said Tuesday that he still hasn't swung a bat, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Turner is apparently still feeling some "tenderness" in his broken left wrist, so the Dodgers are playing it safe and keeping him from swinging a bat until he's pain-free. The 33-year-old is still unsure when he'll be ready to swing, leaving his return timetable muddled. For now, he remains hopeful to return sometime in May.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will resume swinging soon•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Close to resuming baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Placed on disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Won't require wrist surgery•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Breaks wrist, likely out multiple weeks•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Exits Monday's game•
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...