Dodgers' Justin Turner: Still on track for mid-May return

Manager Dave Roberts still thinks that Turner (wrist) will return from the disabled list in the next couple weeks, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

This is an optimistic timeline, as Turner has yet to embark on a rehab assignment and he's missed nearly a month and a half to this point. Regardless, this likely means that the third baseman hasn't encountered any setbacks, though a firmer timetable should emerge once he actually gets back into game action.