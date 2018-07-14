Dodgers' Justin Turner: Still out Saturday

Turner (groin/hamstring) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Angels.

Turner tweaked his adductor Wednesday and has been out of the lineup for the next three games (though he did appear off the bench Thursday). He's considered day-to-day, but with just one day remaining before the All-Star break it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out again Sunday in order to get a full eight days' worth of rest. Max Muncy will be the Dodgers' third baseman in his absence.

