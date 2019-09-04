Dodgers' Justin Turner: Swats another homer

Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Turner plated an insurance run with a 409-foot blast to left field in the eighth inning. The long ball was his 27th of the season to tie his career high. The 34-year-old has racked up five homers in his last nine games and is tied for third in the majors with 17 home runs since the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories