Dodgers' Justin Turner: Takes seat for Game 2

Turner is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader in Washington, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner had started four straight games since coming off the disabled list earlier this week, but the Dodgers will play it safe and not give him the start in the nightcap. Max Muncy is starting at third base and batting second in his stead.

